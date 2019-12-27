Anadolu Agency redesigns logo to mark centenary

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Anadolu Agency, Turkey's top news provider, added to its logo a crescent moon and star -- also present on the Turkish flag -- to mark the 100th anniversary of its foundation.

Becoming a symbol of Turkey's national War of Independence during which it was founded, Anadolu Agency is now a global news agency on its centenary, Anadolu Agency reports.

«For our 100th anniversary, we integrated the moon and star icons into our logo, dedicating it to our history filled with success and to the story of our founding,» said Senol Kazanci, the chairman of the board and the director general of Anadolu Agency.

Kazanci also stressed the agency's strategic role in disseminating news during Turkey's War of Independence.

Anadolu Agency was founded on April 6, 1920 -- 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

The agency, which contributed to a national awakening both in Istanbul and Ankara, made history during the War of Independence when it secretly delivered news from Anatolia, where the war was being waged, to Istanbul.

Highlighting that the agency transformed itself in many ways, Kazanci said the agency used fine lines in its logo to emphasize its dynamism.

Anadolu Agency, which is preparing to crown its 100th year with its news projects, will share its projects on the 100yil.aa.com.tr webpage.