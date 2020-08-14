Go to the main site
    Anadolu Agency congratulates Kazinform on its 100th anniversary

    14 August 2020, 23:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board and Director General of Anadolu Agency Şenol Kazancı sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Kazinform News Agency.

    «Our news agencies are peers in age, both founded in the same year. Just as 100 years ago, our news agencies’ role remains crucial to the functioning of our societies. As the key news agencies representing our respective countries, I firmly believe that the fruitful bilateral cooperation between «Kazinform» and Anadolu Agency and multilateral relations at the international forums will continue successfully.

    I wish you and colleagues in KAZINFORM health and success in your future endeavors,» the telegram reads.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media
