Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    An average of 250 people get vaccinated in N Kazakhstan daily

    24 May 2022, 13:42

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM –The vaccination campaign is still ongoing in North Kazakhstan region. Residents of the region are offered to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with three vaccines – Pfizer, QazVac and VeroCell, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health office, 319,574 people (86% of eligible population) were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 309,658 people (or 83% of eligible population).

    A total of 26,971 people, including over 16,000 teenagers, 495 pregnant women and some 3,000 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

    An average of 250 people get immunized against COVID-19 in the region daily.

    North Kazakhstan region reported three new cases of the coronavirus infection in May 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt