    An average of 100 COVID-19 reported in Nur-Sultan per day

    15 July 2022, 10:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The current situation with COVID-19 resurgence was in the spotlight of a Friday meeting at the Nur-Sultan city administration, Kazinform reports.

    According to the official website of the city administration, attending the meeting were deputy akim (mayor) Yerlan Bekmurzayev, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova, head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov as well as heads of local healthcare facilities.

    At the onset of the meeting, Timur Muratov said the COVID-19 resurgence has been observed in the city since June 22. 145 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities which are 36,8% full. 11 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units which are 21,5% full.

    According to Muratov, in the past three weeks an average of 100 cases per day were reported in the city. Earlier this morning it was revealed that 353 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, said Muratov, urging to observe sanitary regulations, get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

    There are 7 infectious facilities in Nur-Sultan with bed capacity of 394, including 51 ICU beds.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

