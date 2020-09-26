Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
An-26 military plane crashes in northeastern Ukraine, casualties reported

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2020, 10:00
KIEV. KAZINFORM An An-26 military plane with cadets on board crashed in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkov region, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force said on Friday.

«Tonight, an air accident involving an An-26 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force took place. The plane crashed while performing a landing approach,» the statement says. «There are death and casualties on board.»

The information was confirmed by the Kharkov Region governor Alexei Kucher, TASS reports.

«A plane crashed near Chuguyev. There are deaths. <...> There are survivors,» the official wrote on his Facebook page.

A total of 18 people were killed and two seriously injured, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

«The plane had 23 people on board - five crew members and 18 cadets. As of 21:45 Moscow time, 18 were killed and two seriously injured,» the ministry’s press service said in a statement.


Incidents    Ukraine   
