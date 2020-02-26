Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
An-2 plane makes emergency landing near Ust Kamenogorsk

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 February 2020, 14:36
UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM An-2 plane made an emergency landing near the Airport of Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazinform learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee.

The air medical service plane which belongs to Orlan 2000 company was flying en Ust Kamenogorsk – Aksuat route. At 12:50pm the crew reported on an emergency situation with the engine. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing in 1.5km from the Airport of Ust Kamenogorsk.

«The engine of the plane caught fire during the landing. There were 3 crewmembers and 2 service passengers onboard the aircraft. No victims were reported. One of the pilots is receiving medical treatment now», the MIA Emergencies Committee informed.

An investigation is underway.

