AN-2 plane catches fire while landing in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – An AN-2 plane has caught fire while landing 10 km south of Aralsk town today, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The plan owned by Taraz Zhana Alem air company en route Kyzylorda-Aralsk went up in flames while landing at 12:30 pm local time.

The aircraft was performing a sanitary flight TJA5217.

2 crew members and 1 passenger were onboard during the accident.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by a special department of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.