Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

AN-2 plane catches fire while landing in Kyzylorda region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2022, 14:14
AN-2 plane catches fire while landing in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – An AN-2 plane has caught fire while landing 10 km south of Aralsk town today, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The plan owned by Taraz Zhana Alem air company en route Kyzylorda-Aralsk went up in flames while landing at 12:30 pm local time.

The aircraft was performing a sanitary flight TJA5217.

2 crew members and 1 passenger were onboard during the accident.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by a special department of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.


Kyzylorda region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events