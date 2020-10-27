Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Amirgaliyev relieved of the post of Executive Secretary of Justice Ministry

    27 October 2020, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amirgaliyev is no longer the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Mr. Amirgaliyev has been relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in line with the presidential decree.

    Born in 1976 in Almaty city, Mr. Amirgaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations. He also holds a Master’s degree from the International Business School MBA.

    He was appointed to the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in March 2019. Prior to that appointment he worked as the head of the Office of the President’s Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for more than two years.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Justice
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan