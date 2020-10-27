Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Amirgaliyev relieved of the post of Executive Secretary of Justice Ministry

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 October 2020, 10:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amirgaliyev is no longer the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Mr. Amirgaliyev has been relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in line with the presidential decree.

Born in 1976 in Almaty city, Mr. Amirgaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations. He also holds a Master’s degree from the International Business School MBA.

He was appointed to the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in March 2019. Prior to that appointment he worked as the head of the Office of the President’s Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for more than two years.


