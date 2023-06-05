Amir of Qatar to participate in Astana International Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to take part in the upcoming Astana International Forum, Kazinform has learned from the forum’s organizing committee.

Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. In the past years cooperation between the two countries has propelled to a new level evidenced by frequent contacts between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Qatar. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Doha in June 2022, while the Amir of Qatar paid a state visit to Astana in October.

The established close contacts between Astana and Doha have a positive influence on the development of bilateral trade and economic partnership. The bilateral trade turnover increased 17.7fold in the 1Q of 2023 alone. The volume of Qatari investment into Kazakhstan tripled based on the outcomes of 2022.

Between 2005 and 2022 the volume of attracted investment from Qatar to Kazakhstan made $56.6 million, including $13.1 million in 2022. That is three times more compared to $4.4 million in 2021.

In addition, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan took part in the Qatar Economic Forum on May 22-24 on the margins of which he held talks with the Prime Minister- Foreign Minister of Qatar. During the talks, the sides expressed readiness to strengthen contacts in all avenues of bilateral cooperation and bring it to the level of strategic partnership.

The countries plan to establish a joint investment forum and step up the volume of trade turnover.



