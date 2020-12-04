Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Amid ‘unprecedented’ needs, UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million children

    4 December 2020, 22:21

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, on Thursday, launched a $6.4 billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

    The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 percent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency. It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories, WAM reports.

    It is an «unprecedented» situation, said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.

    «Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response.»

    She called on donors to contribute «so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.»

    As the world confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, new humanitarian crises erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado provinces in recent weeks while powerful storms wreaked havoc in Central America and the East Asia, and protracted emergencies worsened globally.

    «When a devastating pandemic coincides with conflict, climate change, disaster and displacement, the consequences for children can be catastrophic,» said Ms. Fore.

    As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children, which sets out UNICEF’s 2021 appeal, the agency plans to assist, about 300 million people – including 190 million children. Priority sectors include education, water, sanitation and hygiene, WASH, nutrition, health and child protection.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News UNICEF
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy