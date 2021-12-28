Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Americas entering 2022 with over 100 mn Covid cases, on alert for Omicron

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 December 2021, 22:21
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The Americas are going into the last week of 2021 with a constantly increasing number of Covid-19 cases and will finish out the year with more than 100 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.

Meanwhile, health authorities are studying new measures for responding to the Omicron variant, the spread of which has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights and several cruises amid the Christmas and yearend holidays, EFE reports.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for instance, on Monday cut the isolation time from 10 days to five days for people testing positive for the coronavirus or having come in close contact with positive cases.

The World Health Organization has now officially registered 276.4 million infections and 5.37 million deaths from Covid-19 worldwide.

The Americas continue to be the region hardest hit by Covid with 36 percent (100.5 million) of the world's cases and about 45 percent (2.4 million) of the deaths.


