Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    American photographer George Steinmetz shows Kazakhstan through his lens

    23 July 2020, 12:53

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – American photographer and frequent contributor to National Geographic magazine, TIME, and The New Yorker George Steinmetz has recently traveled to Kazakhstan to show the world the country through his lens, Kazinform reports.

    Steinmetz who is renowned for his low altitude aerial photography was invited to Kazakhstan, Shymkent in particular, to tell the story of this ancient city from the aerial perspective.

    In Shymkent, George Steinmetz captured images of numerous historical landmarks and tourist attractions, namely the Citadel projects, the Independence Park, the Koshkar-ata River, Baidibek bi monument, an ethnoauyl, and many more. His Instagram is filled with spectacular images offering a bird’s-eye view of the surreal Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, its Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the Botanical Garden, and the central square. He shares the rare glimpse of Ekibastuz, aka the world’s largest open pit coalmine, the Mangystau Basin, one of the few areas in Asia below sea level, and wheat harvesting in the fields below the Alatau mountains. Steinmetz also takes his 1.1 million Instagram followers to the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan and the city of Otrar in southern Kazakhstan.

    The press service of Shymkent mayor says the photographer plans to share the photographs taken during the trip around the south of Kazakhstan on his website at georgesteinmetz.com. We literally can’t wait to see them!

    You can also go to his Instagram account to see his breathtaking images from all corners of the world, share his passion for climate change and global food supply problems and show some love for his art with your likes.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone