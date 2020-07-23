American photographer George Steinmetz shows Kazakhstan through his lens

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – American photographer and frequent contributor to National Geographic magazine, TIME, and The New Yorker George Steinmetz has recently traveled to Kazakhstan to show the world the country through his lens, Kazinform reports.
In Shymkent, George Steinmetz captured images of numerous historical landmarks and tourist attractions, namely the Citadel projects, the Independence Park, the Koshkar-ata River, Baidibek bi monument, an ethnoauyl, and many more.
The press service of Shymkent mayor says the photographer plans to share the photographs taken during the trip around the south of Kazakhstan on his website at georgesteinmetz.com. We literally can’t wait to see them!
You can also go to his Instagram account to see his breathtaking images from all corners of the world, share his passion for climate change and global food supply problems and show some love for his art with your likes.