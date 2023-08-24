Go to the main site
    American falcon sold for $146,000: most expensive in International Falcon Breeders Auction in Saudi Arabia

    24 August 2023, 16:50

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM The 9th night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh, witnessed the sale of the most expensive falcon in the third edition of the auction.

    The most expensive falcon, a pure ultra-white Falco cherrug, known locally as a Hur, belongs to the American MGE farm. It measures 18 inches in length and 18.5 inches in width and weighs 1480 grams. The bidding for the falcon started at SAR200,000 before being sold for SAR550,000 ($146,000), SPA reports.

    The Saudi Falcons Club presents a selection of falcons at the auction platform. Competitions are streamed live on TV channels and the club's social media platforms. The club announces the falcons on offer before each auction night.

    The International Falcon Breeders Auction represents a reliable and secure market for falconers and falcon breeders. The auction aims to realize the Saudi Falcons Club's vision, which is to be a pioneer in the field of falconry, a source of cultural and economic support, and a platform for raising environmental awareness.

    It receives visitors daily from 4 PM to 11 PM until August 25, 2023.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

