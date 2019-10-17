American boxer Patrick Day dies after KO

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM - Boxer Patrick Day, who was in a coma since undergoing emergency brain surgery following a knockout loss on Oct. 12, died Wednesday at the age of 27, Kazinform refers to Bleacher Report.

Promoter Lou DiBella issued a statement announcing Day's death:

«Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.»

Day was knocked down two times early in the fight before referee Celestino Ruiz finally stopped it after a third knockdown in the 10th round.

Canwell posted a letter addressed to Day on Instagram on Tuesday saying that he never meant for this to happen to Day. He said he just wanted to win. «…I can't stop thinking about it myself I prayed for you so many times and shedded so many tears because I couldn't even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you».