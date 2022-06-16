Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Amendments to Constitution to herald changes to Kazakhstan’s political system – President

    16 June 2022, 15:16

    ULYTAU. KAZINFORM – Amendments to the Constitution will herald sweeping changes in Kazakhstan’s political system, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the first-ever meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the maiden meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Tokayev pointed out it was the first gathering since the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments held on June 5.

    In his remarks the Head of State emphasized that on the 5th of June people of Kazakhstan made a historical choice by voting for amendments to the Constitution and by showing that they do care about the country’s future.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to all citizens of Kazakhstan who went to the polling stations and cast their votes for his initiative to amend the Constitution.

    According to him, the amendments to the Constitution will herald sweeping changes in Kazakhstan’s political system. A new model of governance of the country is set to appear. We have started building the Second Republic, the Head of State said.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Referendum Ulttyq Qurultay
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri