Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Amendments to Constitution to herald changes to Kazakhstan’s political system – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2022, 15:16
Amendments to Constitution to herald changes to Kazakhstan’s political system – President

ULYTAU. KAZINFORM – Amendments to the Constitution will herald sweeping changes in Kazakhstan’s political system, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the first-ever meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the maiden meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Tokayev pointed out it was the first gathering since the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments held on June 5.

In his remarks the Head of State emphasized that on the 5th of June people of Kazakhstan made a historical choice by voting for amendments to the Constitution and by showing that they do care about the country’s future.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to all citizens of Kazakhstan who went to the polling stations and cast their votes for his initiative to amend the Constitution.

According to him, the amendments to the Constitution will herald sweeping changes in Kazakhstan’s political system. A new model of governance of the country is set to appear. We have started building the Second Republic, the Head of State said.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Referendum   Ulttyq Qurultay  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named