Ambulances, tomographs, oxygen concentrators to be purchased for E Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 July 2020, 14:04
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - 277 intensive care beds have been prepared in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to Danial Akhmetov, Akim of East Kazakhstan region, to date the region purchased 50 lung ventilators, 10 mobile X-ray devices and other equipment. In the near future it is planned to buy 200 infusion pumps and one computer tomograph.

By September 1 the region will be delivered 400 oxygen concentrators and 216 ambulances.

In the near future, 30 thousand disposable protective suits, 15 thousand goggles, 15 thousand protective face glasses, over 100 thousand respiratory masks will be purchased from China.

In addition, within a month the region will start to produce durable protective suits, Danial Akhmetov emphasized.


