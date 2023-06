Ambulance capsizes in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – An ambulance vehicle capsized in one of the streets of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the ambulance driver was unwell and lost control of the car. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into an Audi car. As a result of the collision, the ambulance capsized.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported. The driver sustained minor injuries.