Ambitious tasks set before us to further increase well-being of people – Kazakh President

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2021, 12:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ambitious tasks are set before Kazakhstan to further increase the well-being of its people, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the ceremony of presenting the State prizes and awards at Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our task is an effective State and just society. This strategic vector remains unchanged. Ambitious tasks are set before us to further increase the well-being of people, strengthening our sacred independence,» said Tokayev while addressing ahead of the Independence Day.

In his speech, the Head of State also noted the contribution of awardees.

«By awarding you, we express gratitude to all citizens who contributed to the prosperity of Kazakhstan. You demonstrated a pioneering example of true patriotism, professional skills and honest labor. You are an example for the young generation,» said the Kazakh President.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
