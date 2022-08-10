Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Amber extreme heat alert as UK braces for sizzling 4 days
10 August 2022 17:54

Amber extreme heat alert as UK braces for sizzling 4 days

LONDON. KAZINFORM A four-day heat alert has been issued in the UK as temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) across the country this week, Anadolu Agency reports.

The UK Met Office’s amber extreme heat warning means there could be possible adverse effects to «health, transport and infrastructure.»

Tuesday’s amber alert follows a level 3 heat health warning by the UK Health Security Agency, and is the longest issued by the Met Office since the warning system was introduced last year.

It applies to southern and central England and parts of Wales from Thursday midnight until Sunday.

Amid growing fears of a drought and the looming heat wave, Thames Water became the latest major provider to announce a hosepipe ban.

A temporary use ban on hosepipes in parts of London, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire and Kent will be enforced «in the coming weeks,» the company said in a statement.

Partial hosepipe bans were introduced last week by water companies in southern England as the UK runs lows on water owing to below-average rainfall this year.

Under the emergency measure, people are not allowed to use hosepipes to water gardens or plants, clean cars, patios, walls and windows, or fill up pools and ponds, with hefty fines for violations.

July was the UK’s hottest month since records began in 1836 as temperatures surged above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), making it warmer than 98% of all countries in the world.​​​​​​​


Photo: aa.com.tr



Related news
Workers at UK’s biggest container port to go on strike
Read also
Russia records 23,771 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 26 — crisis center
UAE announces 889 new COVID-19 cases, 816 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, deaths tallied at 50
Brazil economy sees 0.68% deflation in July
99 pct of monkeypox cases in U.S. occur in men: research
Türkiye's 4th drill ship off to Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration
Japan PM reshuffles his Cabinet, taps new defense, industry ministers
ANSA: Italy starts monkeypox vaccinations
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24h
2 Rains to batter Kazakhstan
3 Japan population falls at record pace to 125.93 mln with births low
4 Kazakhstan’s GM Abdumalik claims bronze at 44th Chess Olympiad in India
5 COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours

News

Archive