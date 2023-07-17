Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Uruguay discuss bilateral cooperation in Brasilia

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil Bolat Nussupov and Ambassador of Uruguay Mr. Guillermo Valles met for discussing the topical aspects of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uruguay, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh Embassy in Brasilia.

The sides stated successful interaction of the two countries in a multilateral format.

A separate aspect of the talks was the preparation of the first round of the Kazakh-Uruguayan Political Consultations in Montevideo, as well as joint events on the anniversary of bilateral relations.

The parties exchanged also views and updated the status of the consideration of the Agreement on a visa-free regime between the two states.

The sides agreed to maintain permanent working contacts at the level of diplomatic missions.

This year, Kazakhstan and Uruguay are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.