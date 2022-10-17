Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Netherlands plant 'Trees of Friendship' in Astana
17 October 2022, 09:28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan André Carstens organized an environmental action in the Botanical Garden of Astana.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands, the ambassadors of the two countries planted 15 pine trees in the capital's Botanical Garden. The action was attended not only by diplomats, but also by businessmen, as well as the Special Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands Frederic Vossenaar, and representatives of Kazakh Invest JSC, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

«We decided to celebrate this anniversary in a special way – by holding an environmental tree planting campaign. We highly appreciate our friendship with the Netherlands and hope that over the years this friendship will become even stronger and more fruitful,» said Ambassador Zhumagaliyev.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Netherlands André Carstens expressed hope that «warm relations between the countries» will last for at least another 300 years, or even longer.

«We planted trees in honor of the 30th anniversary of our friendship. On November 2, a sculpture of a tulip will open in the same garden. This will be a gift from us and a symbol of eternal friendship between our countries,» he said.

It should be noted that these days Kazakhstan hosted a Kazakh-Dutch business forum, during which the parties discussed promising sectors for cooperation, as well as Kazakhstan's entry into the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV). At the event, 5 agreements worth over 400 million euros were signed.


Photo: gov.kz




