    Ambassador of Sweden awarded with Dostyk Order

    29 November 2022, 16:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden Mats Foyer on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

    Vassilenko expressed gratitude to the Swedish diplomat for the active efforts to deepen further Kazakh-Swedish relations during his posting in Astana and, upon instructions and in accordance with the Decree of President of Kazakhstan

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented the Ambassador with the high award – the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of Second Degree.

    The Deputy Minister noted Ambassador Foyer’s important contribution to broadening and strengthening political, trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Stockholm as well as enhancing people-to-people ties. The Ambassador also made concerted efforts to establish exchange of experience and knowledge between Kazakh and Swedish experts in the sphere of ecology.

    Ambassador Foyer expressed sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the high appraisal of his work, stressing that he will always keep kind memories of hospitality and friendship of the people of Kazakhstan shown to him throughout the five years of his posting in our country.

    According to the Swedish diplomat, the importance of further strengthening the cooperation between our countries in the area of sustainable and environmentally responsible economic growth is ever increasing in the modern world subject to global warming.


    Photo:Kazakh MFA
