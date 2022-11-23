Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation

    23 November 2022, 14:04

    BERN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov presented his credentials to Federal President, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the ceremony, Kazakh ambassador informed Ignazio Cassis about the results of the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan and the ongoing reforms. President of the Swiss Confederation, in turn, congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing victory, noting the high level of organization of the presidential election.

    As part of the conversation, the parties exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda and the prospects for bilateral cooperation. It was noted that the 30-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries has built a stable political dialogue and achieved significant results in the field of trade, economic and investment cooperation.


    Photo: gov.kz
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Switzerland
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev pays working visit to Yerevan
    Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023
    Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA
    Majilis approves ratification of Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investments protection
    Popular
    1 How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?
    2 Int’l observers paid visits to Tokayev’s campaign headquarters during presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan 2nd at Junior Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent
    4 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    5 Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center