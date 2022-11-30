Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Singapore

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Kuttykadam presented Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the audience held after the solemn official ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Singaporean leader the best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Astana's strong interest in further expanding relations with the city-state across the wide range of areas, including trade, economic, political, cultural and humanitarian spheres, was confirmed.

The parties agreed that the mutually beneficial bilateral partnership is getting renewed significance in the light of the deep transformational processes taking place in both countries, as well as the increased international volatility.

In this regard, Ambassador Kuttykadam informed about Kazakhstan's entry into a brand new stage of national development in accordance with a Just and Fair Kazakhstan vision put forward by the Head of State.

The results of the constitutional referendum in June and the presidential election in November 2022 were named as important milestones on this strategic path.

The President of Singapore conveyed warm congratulations to President Tokayev on the occasion of a convincing victory in the recent elections and confirmed her invitation to Kazakh counterpart to pay a state visit to Singapore.

Photo: gov.kz



