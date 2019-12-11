Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to Latvian President

RIGA. KAZINFORM - Timur Primbetov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia, presented credentials to Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

A separate meeting with the President of Latvia was held in a warm and confidential atmosphere.

On December 10, 1992 diplomatic relations were established between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia.

During the meeting the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further expanding and deepening relations in transit and transport, education, tourism, pharmaceuticals, IT and green technologies, cybersecurity, etc.

President E. Levits emphasized that Latvia considers Kazakhstan as the main trade and economic partner in the region, as well as a center of steadiness and security in Central Asia.

The Latvian leader conveyed his best wishes to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. In addition he congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming Independence Day.