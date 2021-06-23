Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to King Philippe of Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Margulan Baimukhan presented his credentials to King Philippe of Belgium, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium.

During the audience at the Royal Palace, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed warm greetings to the interlocutor from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the First President - Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Ambassador informed about the political and economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev, international initiatives of Kazakhstan, and also noted the historical role of Mr. Nazarbayev in the formation of Kazakh-Belgian cooperation, who also shared friendly relations with King Philippe and his late father, King Albert II.

In turn, King Philippe of Belgium conveyed sincere wishes of well-being to President Tokayev and Elbasy Nazarbayev for the benefit of the Kazakh people.

The parties discussed the main issues of political, trade, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium, shared their experience in combating the pandemic and vaccinating the population. The interlocutors also noted the prospects for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, and renewable energy sources.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his readiness to make every effort to develop relations with Belgium within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.