    • Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to German Federal President

    19 July 2022 21:37

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onzhanov has presented his Letter of Credence to the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

    Following the official ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat informed the German leader about Kazakhstan’s current domestic and foreign policy agenda, including socio-economic reforms and fundamental political transformations launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was paid to expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.

    In light of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany this year, Ambassador Onzhanov and Federal President Steinmeier took stock of historic milestones and agreed to continue political dialogue, active economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. At the conclusion of the talks, the German Head of State conveyed his best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

