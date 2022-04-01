Go to the main site
    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to Captains Regents of San Marino

    1 April 2022, 16:42

    SAN MARINO. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy and concurrently in San Marino Yerbolat Sembayev presented his credentials to the Captains Regents of the Republic of San Marino Francesco Mussoni and Giacomo Simoncini, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the conversation after the ceremony, Ambassador conveyed warm words of welcome and best wishes on behalf of the Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ambassador briefed the companions on the main priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and the domestic political and economic transformations taking place in the country.

    In addition, the parties exchanged views on the status and prospects of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, including cooperation within the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

    The leadership of San Marino praised the success of Kazakhstan and expressed the hope that the two countries will make efforts to develop bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

    At the end of the conversation, which took place in a warm atmosphere, Mussoni and Simoncini conveyed their best wishes to the Head and the people of Kazakhstan. The Captains Regents wished the Kazakh diplomat a successful and fruitful work.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
