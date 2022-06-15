Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to President of Chile

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina and Chile Bolat Nussupov presented his credentials to the President of Chile Gabriel Boric at the La Moneda Palace, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the ceremony, Nussupov conveyed to Boric the greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During a separate audience, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and stated the existence of a stable political dialogue between the two states, a significant potential for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction on multilateral platforms. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan acquainted the leadership of Chile with the results of the nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan, as well as the main directions of constitutional reforms.

In turn, Gabriel Boric, thanking for the warm congratulatory message, conveyed his sincere wishes for further success to the President Tokayev in the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms for the benefit of the Kazakh people. The President of Chile expressed his country's readiness for active cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.