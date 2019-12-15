Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Ambassador of Kazakhstan paid a working visit to the Malaysian state of Johor

15 December 2019, 20:37
Ambassador of Kazakhstan paid a working visit to the Malaysian state of Johor

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - On December 13, 2019, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia B.Imanbayev and regional representative of the «National company «Kazakh Invest» in Southeast Asia M.Birimzhan visited the state of Johor, which is one of the largest economic regions of the country and a strategically important transit corridor, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meetings held during the visit were attended by heads of regional government agencies, the national investment company «Invest Johor», «Free economic zone «Iskandar Malaysia», as well as the seaport «Port of Tanjung Pelepas» (PTP).

photo

During the presentations, the Kazakh delegation presented information about the investment opportunities of the country, the measures taken by the state to improve the business climate and the implementation of investment projects, as well as familiarized the Malaysian side with the export, tourism and transit transport potential of Kazakhstan.

photo

In turn, representatives of Malaysian companies stressed the importance of holding such meetings, contributing to the expansion of business ties between the countries. In particular, at the meeting with the management of the «Port of Tanjung Pelepas» the parties discussed the possibility of using the existing transit route from the port of Lianyungang through Kazakhstan to Europe.

During the visit, an agreement was also reached with the largest free economic zone in Malaysia «Iskandar Malaysia», which is the main driver of the economy of the state of Johor and the country as a whole, to study the experience in the development of FEZ, in accordance with modern international standards.

photo

Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%