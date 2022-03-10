Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with the Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The parties discussed the whole range of topical issues of Kazakh-Indian bilateral relations, exchanged views on the prospects for further development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As a result of the meeting, the interlocutors came to a common understanding of the need for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached during the first Central Asia-India Summit, held on January 27, 2022 in virtual format.



