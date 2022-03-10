Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 March 2022, 19:20
Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with the Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The parties discussed the whole range of topical issues of Kazakh-Indian bilateral relations, exchanged views on the prospects for further development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As a result of the meeting, the interlocutors came to a common understanding of the need for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached during the first Central Asia-India Summit, held on January 27, 2022 in virtual format.

photo


Kazakhstan and India  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas