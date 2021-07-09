Ambassador of Kazakhstan meets new EU Special Representative for Central Asia

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brussels Margulan Baimukhan held the first official meeting with the appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about his country’s priorities in relations with the European Union, the implementation of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the EU Strategy in Central Asia, including interaction in the field of trade, transport, environment, and civil society development. The parties noted the need for active cooperation within the European Connectivity Strategy, joint organization of the Central Asia – EU Civil Forum in Kazakhstan in 2021, assistance to peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, upcoming high-level meetings in the Central Asia – EU format, etc.

The Kazakh Ambassador called on European institutions to participate actively in the rehabilitation of the Aral Sea, and the territory of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

A constructive exchange of views took place on the political and economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, the ongoing vaccination in Kazakhstan, as well as the use of Kazakhstan’s «QazVac» vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the European diplomat, she plans to visit the countries of Central Asia to learn more about the implementation of the EU Strategy on the ground and aims to support the dialogue between the EU and the institutions of Central Asian states, with a major focus on the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

The parties noted the effectiveness of ongoing projects such as BOMCA (Border Management Program in Central Asia and Afghanistan) and CADAP (Central Asia Drug Action Program) that aim at promoting border management and drug prevention in the region.

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia in her activities promotes the comprehensive cooperation between nations of the region and the EU. The cooperation covers a wide range of issues in such sectors as security, rule of law, environment, water resources, climate change, education, and human rights, and the role of women, etc. Terhi Hakala is a Finnish career diplomat with extensive experience in the EU Eastern Partnership participant states and Central Asian states, including in the OSCE institutions. She held senior diplomatic posts abroad, including in Russia, India, and other countries of South and Southeast Asia, as well as in Geneva. Prior to her appointment, she worked as an ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.