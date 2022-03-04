Ambassador of Kazakhstan holds meeting at Shell

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Mr. A.Zhumagaliyev visited the Shell office in The Hague and met with its Vice President Mrs. Joanna Kuensberg this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting Ambassador Zhumagaliyev has outlined the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan in strengthening political stability after the «Almaty tragedy», the Governments` reforms in the energy industry, social protection and the latest investment policy trends in Kazakhstan.

The increasingly complicated Russia-Ukraine crisis and its influence on the global energy market and transcontinental supply chains was a part of the discussion.

The Shell representative highly appreciated the Council of Foreign Investors activity, noted the trusting relationship between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Shell.

They discussed the means of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of decarbonization and green energy.