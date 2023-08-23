Ambassador of Kazakhstan discussed cooperation with UN ESCAP representatives in Bangkok

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Alisjahbana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, Ambassador Issetov expressed gratitude for the constant support of Kazakhstan's initiatives provided by the ESCAP Secretariat and thanked Armida Alisjahbana for participating in the Astana International Forum in June 2023.

The sides discussed ongoing cooperation and upcoming joint work plans, including high-level meetings within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as well as the possible participation of the Executive Secretary in the Digital Bridge forum, scheduled for October 12-13, 2023 in Astana.

In turn, UN Under-Secretary-General Alisjahbana thanked Kazakhstan for its active and meaningful work within the organization, and also expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support to the initiatives of the country.