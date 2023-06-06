Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2023, 14:13
Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ahead of the working visit of Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Željka Cvijanović, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from (non-resident) Ambassador of BiH to Kazakhstan Željko Samardžija, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship.

In turn, Ambassador Samardžija said he intends to make every effort for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, the diplomats discussed a number of topical issues on the agenda and prospects of Kazakh-Bosnian cooperation.

The parties also reviewed expanding the legal framework of relations and agreed to mutually actively support cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Chairwoman of the Presidency of BiH Željka Cvijanović will participate in the Astana International Forum on 8-9 June. She is scheduled to meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Mazhilis Yerlan Koshanov.

