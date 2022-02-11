Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan presents credentials to his Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, 10 February 2022, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Margulan Baimukhan, presented his diplomatic credentials to His Royal Highness the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the audience of the Monarch, Ambassador Baimukhan discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as Kazakhstan's cooperation with the EU and within the Central Asia - EU platform. The diplomat spoke about the developments in Kazakhstan, political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, under the concept of the «Hearing state». Duke Henri expressed his support for the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and the government's commitments to address the root causes of the January events in Kazakhstan. He noted the important role of Kazakhstan in the regional dimension, and also expressed hope for active cooperation between the Kazakh and Luxembourg business communities.

Ambassador Baimukhan also met with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, Benedikt Sobotka, to discuss the collaboration to promote cultural, trade and economic projects. The parties signed the joint action plan for 2022.

Kazakhstan and Luxembourg cherish fruitful political dialogue and economic ties. Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel visited Kazakhstan in 2015 and 2017. Over the last 9 months of 2021, the inflow of direct investments from Luxembourg into the Kazakh economy amounted to 171.5 million USD. Despite the geographical remoteness, cultural cooperation is going active. The photo exhibitions, screenings of Kazakhstani films, and the organization of concerts in Luxembourg contribute to strengthening cultural cooperation. In 2021, we held «The World through the eyes of Kazakhstani children», an exhibition of creative works by young Kazakhstanis with disabilities; the Embassy collaborated with its partners to issue in Luxembourg the postage stamp dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

The potential of cooperation opens up new opportunities for increasing trade, economic, investment, and cultural ties between our countries.

Luxembourg ranks first in the world in terms of GDP per capita (122,740 USD according to the World Bank data). The unemployment rate in Luxembourg has been considered the lowest in Europe for 40 years. Luxembourg ranks third among the countries with the most efficient business. It is one of the world's largest financial and business centers. The headquarters of the European Investment Bank is located here, and 150 other banks also operate in the country.

On June 29, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the 30 years, the countries have made significant steps towards expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation.