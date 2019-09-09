Ambassador Dauren Karipov meets German Foreign Ministry Inspector Bernhard Kampmann

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov met with the Head of the Inspection Team of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Minister-Counsellor Bernhard Kampmann, Kazinform learnt from the MFA’s press service.

During the meeting, they exchanged information about the objectives and functions of the two countries’ respective Foreign Ministry inspection units, and discussed prospects for cooperation. The German diplomat informed Ambassador Karipov about his team’s upcoming trip to Central Asia ( namely to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), scheduled for the second half of September, during which he plans to conduct performance evaluations of his country’s diplomatic missions. In this regard, the Ambassador informed his interlocutor about current developments in Kazakhstan, cooperation with international partners and regional integration processes taking place in Central Asia.

The two sides underscored their countries’ interest in developing cooperation on a wide range of issues, from the political and economic spheres, to humanitarian cooperation and education. Mr. Kampmann gave a positive assessment to the development of our country’s economic and transit potential while underscoring the necessity of ensuring the active participation of German businesses in Kazakhstan. Moreover, the diplomats took stock of the latest information concerning the implementation of joint vocational education projects (within the framework of the «Nazarbayev-Merkel» Initiative to introduce the dual system of technical and vocational education in Kazakhstan).

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Dauren Karipov and Bernhard Kampmann agreed to continue their working contact.



