Ambassador comments on Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation prospects

13 June 2022, 20:20
MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan will be able to supply joint agricultural products to third countries in the future, Belarusian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin said in an interview to Belarus 1 TV channel, BelTA has learned.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar suggested setting up a Belarusian food hub in Kazakhstan to jointly supply products to China. «I find this proposal quite interesting. Kazakhstan is building trade and logistics warehouses all over the country. This is a good opportunity to minimize logistics costs, distribute products, supply them to third countries through joint production,» said Pavel Utyupin.

Belarus plans to build dairy farms in Kazakhstan. «This will be a raw material base. The next step will be the organization of a joint processing industry and deliveries to third countries,» the ambassador said.

He added that Belarus continued increasing its food exports to Kazakhstan. «Our partners are actively developing a network of convenience stores which sell only Belarusian products - meat, dairy products, and ice cream. Such stores are actively opening up in Nur-Sultan. A week ago such a convenience store was opened in Karaganda,» Pavel Utyupin said.


