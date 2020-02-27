Go to the main site
    Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev meets Kazakhstan students in Malaysia

    27 February 2020, 21:50

    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM On February 26, 2020 Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev met with Kazakhstan students in Malaysia.

    During the conversation, which was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, issues related to the studying and stay in Malaysia were discussed. The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the students for their active participation in the events which were held by the Embassy and also stressed their important role in promoting Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Kuala Lumpur informed.

    Bolat Imanbayev also shared information about the latest initiatives of Kazakhstan in supporting youth.

    The students were informed about events in Malaysia dedicated to the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abay and the 1150th anniversary of famous Muslim medieval scholar in the Islamic world Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.

    In addition, the Ambassador reminded the students of the importance of temporary consular registration and the need to inform the consular division about the emergency situations, especially in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

    Following the meeting, Ambassador has expressed his hope for further close cooperation with Kazakh students in Malaysia and their active participation in joint events.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Malaysia
