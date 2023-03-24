Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Amanat Party wins big in 2023 local elections in Kazakh capital

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 March 2023, 19:40
Amanat Party wins big in 2023 local elections in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The results of the 2023 maslikhat elections have been announced for Astana city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the data from the local election commission of Astana city, 788,931 voters were registered in the city, of that 332,694 cast their ballots.

Of those, 227,307 or 68.78% voted for Amanat Party; 2,197 or 0.65% supported Auyl Party, 5,401 or 1.63% Pespublica Party, 18,174 or 5.12% voted for the People’s Party, 18,154 or 5.49% for Baitaq Party, and 56,045 or 19.96% for Ak zhol Party.

3,269 people voted against all.

Following the results of the elections, Amanat Party received 12 seats, Ak zhol Party three seats, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan one seat, Baitaq Party one seat in the maslikhat of the city.


Elections   Elections in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Amanat Party  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants