AMANAT Party: Upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections are logical continuation of constitutional reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov said each citizen should know the significance of the upcoming political campaign as everyone is responsible for keeping and strengthening independence, Kazinform reports.

AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov made a statement regarding the early elections of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats of all levels due to take place on March 19 this year.

According to him, the decision came as no surprise neither for the society nor the political powers as President Tokayev announced the electoral calendar September last year.

«AMANAT Party fully supports the President’s decision to hold the elections which are a logical continuation of the constitutional reforms underway in the country. This is a huge step towards democratization of the society, the key to the stable development for years ahead. Each citizen should know the significance of the upcoming political campaign as everyone is responsible for keeping and strengthening independence,» said Koshanov.

The Party that underwent a radical transformation over a short period is ready for the upcoming elections, he noted.

«Together with the Head of State we’re building Just Kazakhstan. A legal framework for political reforms is established in the party faction of the Majilis. It was open and jointly with the public. We’re confident in ourselves and ready for a competitive, fair, and open race in the upcoming elections,» said the AMANAT Party chairman.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.





Photo: amanatpartiasy.kz