AMANAT Party to nominate candidacy for Prime Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today the party that won the elections has the right to suggest to the Head of State the candidacy for the post of Prime Minister.

«That party will accept the political responsibility that once again proves the «Strong President – Powerful Parliament – Accountable Government» formula,» the President told the joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The President said the new Government will carry out a number of socioeconomic reforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered political parties to form a candidates’ pool to attract in future representatives of various political parties for the key positions in the Government and akimats. It will give a new impetus to cooperation between the representatives and executive branches.