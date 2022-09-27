Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AMANAT Party to hold extraordinary XXIV Congress Oct 6
27 September 2022, 10:38

AMANAT Party to hold extraordinary XXIV Congress Oct 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of AMANAT Party Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree on convocation of an extraordinary XXIV Congress of the Party in Astana on October 6, 2022, Kazinform reports citing the Party’s press office.

Delegates from all the regions of the country will gather in the capital to participate in the Congress.

On November 20, Kazakhstan will hold extraordinary presidential elections. The nomination of the candidates will last until October 11.

Photo: amanatpartiasy.kz


