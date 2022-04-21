Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

AMANAT Party to convene for extraordinary congress next week

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2022, 13:37
AMANAT Party to convene for extraordinary congress next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the AMANAT Party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a decision to convoke the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Party on 26 April, Executive Secretary of the Party Askhat Oralov said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Oralov took to his official Facebook account to announce the convocation of the congress.

According to the post he shared via Facebook, delegates from all regions of the country are set to take part in the event. The congress will be held online. The headquarters of the Party and its regional branches have already commenced necessary preparations.

Accession of the ADAL Party to AMANAT Party is planned to be discussed at the upcoming congress.

Until 1 March 2022 the AMANAT Party was named the Nur Otan Party. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took over the chairmanship of the Party in January 2022.


Political parties   Kazakhstan   Amanat Party  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
June 15. Today's Birthdays
June 15. Today's Birthdays