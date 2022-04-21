AMANAT Party to convene for extraordinary congress next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the AMANAT Party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a decision to convoke the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Party on 26 April, Executive Secretary of the Party Askhat Oralov said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Oralov took to his official Facebook account to announce the convocation of the congress.

According to the post he shared via Facebook, delegates from all regions of the country are set to take part in the event. The congress will be held online. The headquarters of the Party and its regional branches have already commenced necessary preparations.

Accession of the ADAL Party to AMANAT Party is planned to be discussed at the upcoming congress.

Until 1 March 2022 the AMANAT Party was named the Nur Otan Party. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took over the chairmanship of the Party in January 2022.