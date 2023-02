AMANAT Party to convene extraordinary Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov decreed the convocation of the extraordinary XXV Party Congress on February 7 in the city of Astana, Kazinform refers to executive secretary of the Party Yelnur Beissenbayev.

Delegates from all over Kazakhstan will attend the event, the executive secretary’s Facebook post reads.

Photo: amanatpartiasy.kz