AMANAT Party supports President Tokayev’s address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting with the party activities discussing today’s state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan «Just State. United Nation. Prosperous Society,» Kazinform reports.

Attending the event were deputies of the Kazakh parliament, public figures, members of the party’s Central Office. The party’s regional offices also joined the meeting via videoconference.

In his speech, Koshanov stressed that the current Address is another big step towards building New Just Kazakhstan.

«The Address once again included the President’s concrete solutions to the most needs of Kazakhstanis. It is a continuation of the earlier political changes,» said the Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis.

He went on to say that the AMANAT Party as a leading political power of the country fully supports the political and social and economic initiatives of the Head of State.

«All the reforms proposed by the President in the Address are the progressive and timely measures which are to give a new impetus to the development of the country in the new circumstances,» said Koshanov.

Following the meeting, the Party Chairman set a number of concrete tasks before the Party’s Central and Regional Offices to promote the address among the wide layers of the population and mobilize the party’s resources to carry out the reforms announced in the Address.



