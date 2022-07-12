Go to the main site
    Amanat Party's youth wing changes its name to Jastar Rukhy

    12 July 2022, 15:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Amanat Party's youth wing Jas Otan has changed its name to Jastar Rukhy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 6th extraordinary congress of the Jas Otan youth wing of Amanat Party bringing together 350 delegates across the country took place today.

    During the event, a proposal to rename Jas Otan into Jastar Rukhy was made by Kazakh futsal player and European Futsal Championship top scorer Birzhan Orazov. The Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov as well as the congress delegates supported the proposal unanimously.

    According to Amanat Party's youth wing head Nurzhan Zhetpissbayev, the corresponding changes to the Charter of the party were made as well as the new name and logo were approved.



    Adlet Seilkhanov

